Mayo Clinic workers deliver petition demanding better working conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A group of surgery workers from St. Marys Hospital and Methodist Hospital delivered a petition to mayo clinic executives calling for changes to help with staffing shortages and worker-patient safety Thursday morning.
The workers represented over 270 of their colleagues who signed the petition. Most are members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), though some were non-union members.
The petition details grievances about excessive overtime hours and lack of breaks to fill patient quotas. It also raises concerns about being forced to perform tasks without proper training, and rapid turnover within the department due to lack of action.
Both former and current workers who signed the petition feel they cannot properly perform their jobs under these conditions, leading to a decline in care quality for patients.
"When we are continually asked to do more with less and our basic needs aren't met, the ability to uphold that value is severely compromised," said Sam Bright, a certified surgical technologist.
"We have the understanding that there are some cases that can't be postponed or rescheduled," added Jen Santos Norgren, a sterile processing technician. "However, until the staffing improves, training will suffer. We believe that will cause employee and safety risks."
Both work at St. Marys and are members of SEIU.
The petition also demands Mayo executives make a commitment to meeting with employees by June 1st, though the meeting itself could be scheduled for a later date.
In response, Mayo Clinic has released a statement from Dr. Michael Kendrick, who is a chair on the Department of Surgery.
“Mayo Clinic leaders have an unwavering commitment to our staff and to providing high-quality, safe patient care. We encourage our staff to share concerns, especially those related to staff and patient safety. The concerns raised during today’s SEIU news conference have been investigated by our internal leadership team as well as by The Joint Commission. These investigations did not substantiate the union’s claim about unsafe practices.
"We continue to work with our staff to identify ways we can further support them. As was acknowledged at the press conference, we have many efforts underway to jointly identify solutions, including regularly exchanging ideas through staff and leadership meetings as well as our safety and staff engagement committees. Though this is a challenging time for the healthcare industry, we remain steadfast and committed to our staff and will continue to identify solutions to current challenges.”