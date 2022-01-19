Mayo Clinic predicts spike in omicron variant cases in the coming weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts from Mayo Clinic have been working to track COVID-19 trends and on Wednesday they shared their most recent findings as the omicron variant continue to spread.
During a Mayo Clinic briefing the predictive analytics task force explained how the team has been involved in building and maintaining predictive modeling for COVID19.
The work allows clinic leaders to make informed decisions about hospital operations according to Mayo.
Minnesota is set to see a peak in cases as early as next week according to Curtis Storlie, a data clinic scientist with Mayo Clinic, and after that there's expected to be an abrupt decline at which point the community will have to work to keep cases low.
Storlie explained, "We'll have a pretty robust immunity here for awhile for a honeymoon period and cases will be low for several months in all likelihood but then it's up to us. How much are we willing to take this seriously and prevent another surge from another variant in the future?."
Storlie also said hospitalizations have gone up in the state and will continue to do so. He added the hospital system is still under pressure despite the fact the omicron variant usually results in less severe illness.