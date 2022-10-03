Mayo Clinic installs first Quadra PET/CT scanner in North America

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Patients at Mayo Clinic in Rochester will now have access to the first Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner in North America.
According to Mayo Clinic the scanner will improve imaging quality and speed for patients, particularly for cancer patient's diagnosis and treatment.
The use of the scanner will allow physicians to image patients from head to toe while reducing radiation exposure.
Chair of Nuclear Medicine Geoff Johnson says the new addition is like going from dial up internet to broadband.
He explained, "It is a huge increase; it's ten times more information that we can get per second coming off patients. We can do scans much faster. We can do scans much better. We can do scans with less radiation to the patient or we can do a combination of all of those."
Johnson went on to say Mayo Clinic has been working for three years to bring this technology to patients with the hope of advancing medical technology.
"We really want to have the most advanced, cutting edge technology. The best scanners, the best ways in which we can advance the field and given all of those patients coming in here we have the ability to use a new scanner like this a really figure out how it works best in the clinic. Plus, to figure out how it's going to make life better for our cancer and other patients," he added.
In a news release Mayo Clinic said radiologists anticipate they'll use the PET/CT scanner to improve the staging of cancer, and diagnosing infection as well as inflammatory, cardiovascular and neurologic diseases.
You can learn more about the scanner by clicking here.