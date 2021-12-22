Mayo Clinic has urgent need for O blood: 'Lives depend on it'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center says it has an urgent and immediate need for donations of O+ and O- negative blood.
The Center says its supply has reached critically low levels and the outside sources who normally help fill the gaps caused by seasonal blood shortages are facing their own shortages. The Center says it will also be closed December 24th for Christmas Eve, a small break which it says could “significantly affect the already low O+ blood supply at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.”
To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475. Donations are being taken at the Hilton Building and Joseph Building and Mayo says many same day appointments are available.
If you have donated blood within the past 12 weeks, you're not eligible to donate at this time.