Mayo Clinic 'appreciates' Rochester's city-wide mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic said it “appreciates” the city of Rochester implementing a mask mandate.
In a statement, Amy Williams, M.D., said the following:
“The omicron variant and resulting surge in COVID-19 cases is challenging our health care system, schools, businesses, and community. Mayo Clinic appreciates the Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masking in indoor spaces in Rochester to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 during this surge. We have seen from prior waves of COVID-19 that masking correlates with decreased transmission. To further protect the community, Mayo Clinic urges people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent severe illness. We are a healthier community when we help and support one another to ensure that all are safe during these challenging times, including people who are immunocompromised and children too young to be vaccinated.”
In the declaration, a city-wide mask mandate, which went into effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday, will last until Feb. 7 or when COVID-19 cases decline to an acceptable level.
Olmsted County currently has a positivity rate of more than 29%, despite a vaccination rate of roughly 80%.