Masks now optional at Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Masks are now optional at Rochester International Airport.
RST issued the following statement on Tuesday:
"Effectively immediately, wearing masks will be optional at RST after the TSA issued guidance that it will no longer enforce mask related regulations and will be withdrawing security directives that require face masks. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks indoor public transportation settings. We encourage you to do what makes you feel most comfortable and appreciate your continued support."