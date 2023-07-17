Man's body found behind Byron City Hall

BYRON, Minn. – Anyone with information about a dead body found near Byron City Hall is asked to contact law enforcement.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy got a tip on Monday from someone who claimed a suspicious noise was heard several nights previous around the area of Byron City Hall.
At around noon Monday, deputies searched the area and discovered a dead male body in the retention pond area behind City Hall. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, along with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southeast Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, respond to the scene.
An autopsy will be performed on the deceased, whose identity has not been released. Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in Byron City Hall is encouraged to call the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office at 507-328- 6800.
BYRON, Minn. – City Hall was shut down Monday after the discovery of a body.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report a few days ago of noise by the retention pond near Byron City Hall. A deputy checked the area on Monday and found the body of a deceased male.
The Sheriff’s Office says no identification was found on the body and they don’t know how long the man has been at the retention pond. There is no word yet on if foul play is involved or suspected.
The department says the public is not believed to be in any danger but deputies are asking community members to stay clear of the area as the investigation is underway.
