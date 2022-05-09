Man with life-threatening injuries after canopy comes off vehicle, causes crash in Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 59-year-old Rochester man suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning on Highway 52.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Cham Rong Chao, 59, of Rochester, was taken to St. Marys for serious injuries. He was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot when a canopy came loose from a vehicle in front of him.
The canopy struck the vehicle and it left the road and went through a fence to the frontage road.
The crash happened in the southbound lane of Highway 52 at 37th St.