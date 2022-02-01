Man who claimed to be a child soldier found not competent in Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man charged with a Rochester shooting in 2019 has been ruled not competent to stand trial.
Abdusalam Omar Hussein, 41 of Rochester, was arrested on November 3, 2019, after crashing his vehicle on White Bridge Road NE. Police say Hussein shot a man four times in the leg and once in the hand at a multi-unit residential building in southeast Rochester and later pointed a gun at another man in the parking lot of a convenience store in northwest Rochester.
Police say Hussein called 911 after those incidents and described himself as a child soldier suffering from a mental issue. Officers tracked Hussein’s cell phone and that led to the car chase when Hussein crashed.
He pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree assault in January 2020 and was initially ruled competent after a mental exam. Hussein’s trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and two more mental examinations were ordered, leading to a judge ruling Monday that Hussein was not competent to stand trial.