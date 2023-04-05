Man well known to SE Minnesota law enforcement arrested after 120-mph pursuit

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man well known to authorities in southeastern Minnesota is in more trouble following a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour.
It began at 11:23 p.m. when authorities in Fillmore County discontinued a pursuit before deputies in Olmsted County located the car in the 8000 block of Highway 63 S. The car fled at more than 120 miles per hour after an attempted traffic stop and stop spikes were used in the 4800 block of Highway 63 S. The two occupants fled on foot and the driver Brent Espenson, 38, was taken into custody.
Espenson was arrested after a lengthy manhunt in 2017 in Olmsted County.
The passenger, Adam Thompson, 35, of Preston, was located in the Menard’s parking lot and taken into custody. Both men had warrants for their arrest. Meth and marijuana were found in the car.