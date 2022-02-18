Man wanted in 3 SE Minnesota counties jumps from 3rd-story window before being arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man wanted out of three southeastern Minnesota counties was arrested after he jumped out a third-story window.
The sheriff’s office said Matthew Marquette was wanted for 10 active Olmsted County warrants along with warrants out of Winona and Goodhue counties.
Deputies and RPD went to the 1500 block of Marion Rd. SE just before noon on Thursday and was let into the apartment.
Officers learned Marquette was in a bedroom and were able to make entry and observed him squatting on a window sill. When deputies attempted to grab him, he jumped, landed, and fled on foot. He was taken into custody shortly after and was not injured despite being taken to St. Marys for observation.