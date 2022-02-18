 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this evening.
Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to accompany its
passage. The stronger snow showers may produce squalls with brief
but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to 50
mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low visibilities may
accompany any stronger snow showers and squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. Peak
winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities at
times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
over short distances in and around snow squalls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel
conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.

&&

Man wanted in 3 SE Minnesota counties jumps from 3rd-story window before being arrested

Matthew Marquette

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man wanted out of three southeastern Minnesota counties was arrested after he jumped out a third-story window.

The sheriff’s office said Matthew Marquette was wanted for 10 active Olmsted County warrants along with warrants out of Winona and Goodhue counties.

Deputies and RPD went to the 1500 block of Marion Rd. SE just before noon on Thursday and was let into the apartment.

Officers learned Marquette was in a bedroom and were able to make entry and observed him squatting on a window sill. When deputies attempted to grab him, he jumped, landed, and fled on foot. He was taken into custody shortly after and was not injured despite being taken to St. Marys for observation.

