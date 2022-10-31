 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man possibly facing attempted murder charge after Rochester drive-by shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Exavier Porter

Exavier Porter
RPD responds to report of shots fired.

RPD responds to report of shots fired.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Texas man is in custody after a shooting Saturday hit an occupied vehicle four times.

The suspect, Exavier Porter, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, is facing potential charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Porter was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2400 block of 18 ½ st. NW. at 2;30 p.m. Saturday when he saw the ex-boyfriend of a female who he was with driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz.

As the victim drove by, the suspect got out and fired approximately 10 shots. A nearby Dodge Durango was also hit during the shooting.

The victim was not hit during the shooting. 

 

Recommended for you