Man possibly facing attempted murder charge after Rochester drive-by shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Texas man is in custody after a shooting Saturday hit an occupied vehicle four times.
The suspect, Exavier Porter, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, is facing potential charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police said Porter was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2400 block of 18 ½ st. NW. at 2;30 p.m. Saturday when he saw the ex-boyfriend of a female who he was with driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz.
As the victim drove by, the suspect got out and fired approximately 10 shots. A nearby Dodge Durango was also hit during the shooting.
The victim was not hit during the shooting.