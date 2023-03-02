Man linked to Rochester storage unit attempted burglary arrested after he was found passed out

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who attempted a burglary at a storage unit was arrested a short time later after he was found passed out in a vehicle.
Brandon Andrews, 40, of Rochester, was arrested following a burglary attempt Wednesday morning at KO Storage (1300 block of Hadley View Ct. NE).
Authorities said a manager had reviewed security footage and saw a man using a tool to break into the main office door. The manager recognized Andrews as a renter she had talked to the day before.
RPD then responded to a medical call about two people passed out in a vehicle and Andrews, who was wearing the same clothes as the person in the video, was located.
He’s facing charges of possession of burglary tools and third-degree attempted burglary.