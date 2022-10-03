Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
A person was standing on one of the tires and was putting fuel into it. It was later determined the truck was stolen from the 1600 block of 3rd Ave. SW. in Oronoco.
That led to the arrest of Merrick Jervis, 41, of Stewartville, who is believed to have hotwired the truck. He’s also accused of using a different vehicle to ram the garage at the victim’s residence before he stole the truck.