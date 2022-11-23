Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine.
Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021.
In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental vehicle as he traveled to Austin, Texas, and back to Minnesota. He was stopped in Olmsted County and found with four kilograms of cocaine. A search warrant was executed the same day at the residence of Edwards and his co-conspirator, Chloe Johnson.
Johnson has pled guilty to her role in drug trafficking and will be sentenced on Feb. 9.