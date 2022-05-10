Man connected to Rochester gun investigation runs from police, is arrested near Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man tied to a gun investigation fled from authorities Tuesday morning before he was taken into custody.
Police said they made a traffic stop connected to an individual suspected to be tied to a gun that was found Monday.
A vehicle search ensued and the suspect fled on foot behind the Mayo Civic Center.
The person, who has not been identified, was found on the east side of the Civic Center.
An ambulance was called due to the suspect saying he had trouble breathing due to the foot chase.