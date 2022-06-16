Man arrested for continual, credible threats toward RPD officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who continually made what authorities said were “credible threats” is in custody after threatening officers and their families.
Police said it began in April when an officer arrested someone for domestic assault and two days later had another encounter due to a protection violation.
On May 2, an officer received emails from the suspect about sex trafficking, nazis, drug cartels and corrupt officers.
Then on June 9, the suspect sent more emails containing direct threats to kill the officer or any officer who came to his house along with threats toward an officer’s daughter.
The threats continued from multiple email addresses and an investigation found the suspect was living at an Edina address.
That led to the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday. Josef Makatewassi, 52, was taken into custody on charges of felony threats of violence, felony stalking, harassment and criminal defamation.