Man arrested at Apache Mall after alleged gun threat

Jalen Davis

Jalen Davis/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 22-year-old Illinois man was arrested at Apache Mall after making gun threats toward an ex-girlfriend.

Police said the man had threatened to kill his ex, and he was found sitting on a bench outside the Champs store.

That led to the arrest of Jalen Davis, who had a ski mask on with a glove on his right hand. Officers did locate a gun (the man didn’t have a permit to carry), and he had allegedly shown his ex the gun over the Internet.

He’s facing charges of felony threats of violence, carrying without a permit, domestic assault and harrassment.

 

