Man arrested after Rochester police officer punched in the face

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester police officer was assaulted and a 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested following an incident Sunday night.
Police said Tyrone Land is facing charges of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.
The suspect was in the jail entryway punching windows and yelling before he was located on 4th St.
Authorities said he walked toward a squad car before an officer approached from behind and tried to place him under arrest. The suspect turned and punched the officer in the face.
An off-duty officer in the area came to assist and took Land into custody.