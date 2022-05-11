Man arrested after Rochester foot pursuit allegedly pulled a gun on 18-year-old female

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities on Wednesday gave additional details to a situation that ended with a man running from police before being arrested Tuesday near the Mayo Civic Center.
Police said it began Monday afternoon when the man, identified as David Walker, 32, pulled a gun on a female victim at the Apollo gas station at 4th St. and 11th Ave. SE.
The victim, an 18-year-old female, said she was asked to get out of a car before the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at her.
On Tuesday morning a 10:05, the suspect vehicle was located on Civic Center Dr. before the passenger, who matched the description of the suspect, fled on foot.
He was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and is facing charges of second-degree assault.