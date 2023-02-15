Man arrested after gunfire during arrest at Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A wanted man has been arrested after gunfire at a Rochester hotel early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the hotel on Wood Lake Drive SE around 12:15 am after a report of people with guns on the property. Officers say a witness told them a man with a gun was walking through the lobby. Police say they followed the suspect to a laundry room and approached him but when they tried to handcuff him, he resisted arrest.
The Rochester Police Department says the suspect, identified at David Ray Collier, 33 of Kellogg, pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired one shot into the floor before officers disarmed him. Police say it took four officers several minutes to ultimately detain Collier.
“RPD officers are dedicated professionals who respond to calls for service that often involve people who put police at substantial risk each and every shift,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin. “This was a dangerous situation with an armed suspect that could have easily resulted in the use of deadly force. The officers demonstrated courage, skill and quick action, leading to a safe conclusion and the apprehension of the suspect.”
Police say Collier had two active probation violation warrants issued this month and he has multiple felony convictions including burglary, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, controlled substance crimes and domestic assault.
Collier has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, disarming a police officer, and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.