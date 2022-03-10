Man arrested after 2 people suffered stab wounds in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered stab wounds and a man is in custody after a man had his residence surrounded Wednesday morning.
The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 10 block of 19th Ave. NW in Oronoco about an assault in progress.
The victims, a 29-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both suffered stab wounds and were taken to Mayo Clinic.
Attempts were made to talk to the suspect, Kurt Phelps, 55, of Rochester.
Authorities secured the perimeter and the emergency response unit convinced him to come out of the residence. Initially, Phelps told dispatch that he would kill anyone who approached him.
He’s facing charges of assault (first, second and third-degree), felony domestic and interfering with a 911 call.