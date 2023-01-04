Man accused of killing, dumping woman's body in Olmsted Co. ditch held on $3M bond

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman and dumping her body in a ditch is being held on $3M bond.
Mustafa Bush, 39, of Rochester, is accused of murdering Kimberly Robinson, 41, of Eyota, in late December.
Robinson’s body was found in the area of River Bluffs Lane NW and West River Road in Cascade Township. A person walking their dog in the area saw someone’s arm about 20 to 25 feet off the road on the embankment of the ditch and contacted law enforcement.
The state wanted bail to be set at $10M with no conditions and it said Bush is a public danger and a flight risk.
According to court documents, Robinson and Bush were in an on-again, off-again relationship and the cause of her death was a gunshot wound.
In 2007, Bush was convicted of second-degree murder and served 2/3rds of his sentence.
A GoFundMe established for Robinson has raised nearly $6,000.