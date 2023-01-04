 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue today over northern Iowa with
perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle this morning. This will
lead to slick spots on roadways, especially for areas west of I-
35. The snow will come to an end from west to east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulations of one inch with isolated amounts
near two inches along the Iowa/Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact this morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Man accused of killing, dumping woman's body in Olmsted Co. ditch held on $3M bond

  • Updated
  • 0
Mustafa Bush

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman and dumping her body in a ditch is being held on $3M bond.

Mustafa Bush, 39, of Rochester, is accused of murdering Kimberly Robinson, 41, of Eyota, in late December.

Robinson’s body was found in the area of River Bluffs Lane NW and West River Road in Cascade Township.  A person walking their dog in the area saw someone’s arm about 20 to 25 feet off the road on the embankment of the ditch and contacted law enforcement.

The state wanted bail to be set at $10M with no conditions and it said Bush is a public danger and a flight risk.

According to court documents, Robinson and Bush were in an on-again, off-again relationship and the cause of her death was a gunshot wound.

In 2007, Bush was convicted of second-degree murder and served 2/3rds of his sentence. 

A GoFundMe established for Robinson has raised nearly $6,000.

Download PDF Bush complaint

 

