Man, 69, identified as person found dead in tent near Soldiers Field Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after a dead body was found overnight in a tent.
The Rochester Police Department says it got a report around 3 am Tuesday about an unresponsive man inside a tent located in trees near the entrance to Soldiers Field Park.
The person has been identified as Marvin Peterson, 69, who was homeless, of Rochester.
The man who lives in a tent next to Peterson said he noticed Peterson was unresponsive. There were signs of drug paraphernalia in the tent.
No additional information has been released but police say there is no danger to the public at this time.
