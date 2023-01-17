Man, 59, dies while in custody at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A death investigation is underway after a 59-year-old detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center died.
On Monday at 5 p.m., a detention deputy located 59-year-old Russell James Simon, Jr., not breathing.
Resuscitation efforts were not successful and Simon was pronounced dead.
He was being held on felony assault charges and a Department of Corrections hold.
“The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was contacted and has taken over the investigation. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will also be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” the sheriff’s office said.