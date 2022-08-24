Man, 51, caught in act of Rochester home burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 51-year-old man is facing a first-degree burglary charge after he was found stealing items from a person’s home.
Darin Huntington was arrested Tuesday morning in the 600 block of 8th Ave. SE. after he was seen digging in someone’s dumpster.
The homeowner was alerted and went home and saw the man run out the back door before he got on his bike.
Huntington was taken into custody in the 1000 block of 6th St. SE. and was found to be in possession of tools and a checkbook. He was also in possession of prescription pills and a meth pipe.