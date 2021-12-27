Man, 36, suffered 'substantial injuries' after Olmsted Co. ATV crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 36-year-old is facing charges after an ATV crash on Christmas Eve.
The sheriffs office said it happened at 3:10 p.m. at 1st St. and 4th Ave. SE. in Stewartville.
Authorities located a driver with his left arm pinned under the ATV after running a stop sign. Open containers were found in and around the vehicle.
The driver was taken to St. Marys for substantial injuries to his arm.
A female passenger also suffered minor injuries.
Jeremy Morrison, 36, of Stewartville, could face charges of criminal vehicle operation and DWI.