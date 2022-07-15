Man 33, arrested for stealing enclosed trailer in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday for stealing an enclosed utility trailer.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 9 p.m. at 19th St. NW. and the 4800 block NW.
Authorities were told the suspect vehicle was going towards Byron and it was located on the frontage road near Dairy Queen.
That led to the arrest of Kurtis Zomok, 33, of Kellogg. He is facing charges of felony possession of the stolen property.
The victim was a 39-year-old Rochester man.