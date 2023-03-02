Major crimes dip to four-year lows in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Major crimes in Rochester dipped in 2022 compared to recent years with murders, kidnappings, sexual assaults, burglaries and robberies all dipping to four-year lows.
The Rochester Police Department released its 2022 overview on Thursday and released the following statement:
“In 2022, we responded to more than 57,000 calls for service, always striving to demonstrate our core values of service, respect, compassion, integrity and innovation. We look forward to serving you in the year ahead as we work to be a premier law enforcement agency and set the highest level of standards in the county, state and country.”
You can see the complete report below: