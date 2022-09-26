Luke Bryan concert boosts tourism in small farming community

EYOTA, Minn. - Tens of thousands of Luke Bryan fans descended on the city of Eyota this weekend as part of the country singer's 2022 Farm Tour.
With an estimated 20,000 fans showing up to Gar-Lin Dairy Farm the city of Eyota, with a population of 2,000, was booming with tourists ready to enjoy the music and hit the town.
Bryan's stop on Saturday was his 6th as part of his tour and tickets for his show sold out.
Mayor Tony Nelson says the concert helped flood the city's Kwik Trip gas station, liquor store, its one restaurant and two local bars with customers.
"A lot of the traffic was right off Highway 42," he said. "I think people were stopping and getting their snacks and stuff. There was definitely a lot of traffic that came through town, basically this was a good way for people to see Eyota."
He went on to say it's exciting to host events like this to put the small, hardworking community on the map.
Nelson explained, "We are a farming community. We're outside of Rochester and most of the news you hear is all about Rochester so it kind of gives people an idea of what it's like to be out in the country."
Extra law enforcement were also on scene to make sure crowds weren't getting too wild but everything did appear to go smoothly without any arrests made during the weekend.