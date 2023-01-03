 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Icing is Diminishing Across the Area...

.Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with
temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while
over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow.
The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this
afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter
Weather Advisory.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and minor ice
accumulations.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

'Low' number of DWIs reported in Olmsted County over New Year's

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minnesota - There were nearly a dozen DWI arrests over the New Year’s weekend in Olmsted County, with one resulting in felony drug charges.

RPD reported six DWIs while the sheriff’s office made three DWI arrests.

A 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested after he was found driving impaired. 

Luke Giwa blew a .17 and is facing felony drug charges and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

He was stopped on 3rd Ave. SE. and smelled of alcohol and marijuana. Subsequent searches resulted in finding 1.7 grams of cocaine, 125 m30 fentanyl pills and 106 grams of marijuana. The pills and some of the cocaine were found in a search at the detention center.

 

