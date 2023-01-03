'Low' number of DWIs reported in Olmsted County over New Year's

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minnesota - There were nearly a dozen DWI arrests over the New Year’s weekend in Olmsted County, with one resulting in felony drug charges.
RPD reported six DWIs while the sheriff’s office made three DWI arrests.
A 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested after he was found driving impaired.
Luke Giwa blew a .17 and is facing felony drug charges and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.
He was stopped on 3rd Ave. SE. and smelled of alcohol and marijuana. Subsequent searches resulted in finding 1.7 grams of cocaine, 125 m30 fentanyl pills and 106 grams of marijuana. The pills and some of the cocaine were found in a search at the detention center.