'Low' number of DWIs reported in Olmsted County over New Year's

Weather Alert

...Icing is Diminishing Across the Area... .Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations. * WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&