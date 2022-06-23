Loved ones remember Tia Arleth as 'one of a kind', ask for public's help in death investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. -We're learning about the life of Tia Arleth from those who love and miss her.

The 28-year-old's body was found on June 17 in rural Olmsted County. Her death is considered suspicious by law enforcement.

Despite her grief, Tia's niece Avril Arleth, is sharing how they're keeping her bright spirit alive in their memories.

Avril said, "She cared a lot about her family, she'd do anything for her family. She always put everyone else before her. She cared a lot about people, she was a good person. She never hurt anyone ever."

While Avril's mother, Melonie Croney, knows the moments they shared from the time Tia was around nine-years-old are long gone she says they're just as sharp in her mind.

Melonie recalled, "She was, when you were just around her, you couldn't dull down her brightness, you know? She just shined."

While Tia struggled with drug addiction and her mental health throughout her life Melonie says it doesn't define her.

"I know that Tia was on the right path. She was trying to do better. She was doing better. She was a good person," she said.

Melonie and Avril already know firsthand how devastating addiction can be as Tia's brother and Avril's father, known as Getty, died at 27-years-old in 2012 following a battle with alcoholism. However, Avril says her aunt was fighting to stay clean.

"She was doing so good and it just got ripped away from her and ripped away from her family and ripped away from me. Because now I can't have that relationship I've always wanted with her and that relationship I never got with my dad."

Olmsted County investigators are still unsure what caused Tia's death or who may have been involved.

Melonie said, "When someone is just taken from you like this and you have no answers and you know somebody knows and they could tell you, it hurts. It's hard."

The family is hoping someone comes forward with information.

"Tia would want her family to know what happened and would want them to stop stressing over it and come to terms with it but they can't do that until they know what happened," added Avril.

Even as they wait for answers those that love Tia will carry her with them wherever they go.

"If you were lucky enough to be apart of her life, it's something that nobody can take away from you, or no illness that can take away from you," said Melonie. "She was one of a kind."

Avril says June 23 is Tia's mom's birthday and she planned to attend a gathering with them.

She hopes they can lean on one another during an impossibly difficult time.

If you have any information about the investigation into Tia Arleth's death you're asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.