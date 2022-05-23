Long-time Rochester McDonald's employee honored for years of service

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester McDonald's employee was honored on Monday for her 21 years of service. 69-year-old Rita Roles has been working at the restaurant's Bandel Road location since 2001.
She started working for McDonald's to spend more time with her family. Roles was selected by a customer named Sara Keller who's known her for awhile.
Roles has made an impact on numerous customers including Keller and her children. Her kindness and relationship with the family has caused them to come to the Bandel Road McDonald's each week. One of Keller's fondest memories with Roles is when she brought her son animal cards.
"She brought a box of those little animal cards because she knew he loved animals."
Even 21 years later, Roles still enjoys her job.
"The best part about my job is probably my co-workers, my supervisors, my owner and operator and of course most of all the customers. They're important. If you don't have customers what do you got."
The long time employee was selected as part of a nation six week "Thank You Crew" initiative inviting customers to write about a McDonald's employee that makes their visit special.