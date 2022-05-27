Local law enforcement reminds Minnesotans to drive sober this Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Americans get ready to mark Memorial Day weekend, local law enforcement is reminding drivers to stay sober to keep people safe.
While it's a message we hear time and time again, it bears repeating given we're heading into the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads each year. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day saw 167 of the 488 (34%) deadly crashes in the North Star State last year. About 29% of those fatal crashes involved alcohol.
This also comes as new data from the federal government shows crash-related deaths reached their highest number since 2005 in 2021, with reported alcohol-involved fatal collisions increasing 5% year-over-year.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson tells KIMT drunk driving creates tragedies during a time when people have so many reasons to celebrate.
"It's just such a needless loss of life when something like that happens," Sheriff Torgerson said. "When you put it around holiday seasons, and times when people are supposed to be celebrating graduations, and you know, the fresh start, and things like that, and then tragedy strikes, and it's something that's so preventable."
"Compound that by the families, the friends, the businesses, the people who lost their lives, and how many other people are affected." The sheriff continued, "drunk drivers don't just kill themselves. They generally kill other people. It's such a selfish act when you're drinking, and you're selfish enough to think that you should drive home, or can drive home, and that you'll make it."
Sheriff Torgerson adds his department will be conducting extra patrols this weekend. Though they're specifically focused on seat belt enforcement, deputies will be keeping an eye out for any sort of violation, including drunk driving.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says alcohol-related crashes contributed to an average of 368 life-changing injuries each year from 2017 through 2021.