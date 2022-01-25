Loaded guns, more than 4.5 pounds of pot found during Olmsted Co. search warrant

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock and announce narcotics search warrant Monday resulted in numerous felony charges.
Reginald Grose, 45, of Stewartville, is facing felony drug charges, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen property.
The sheriff’s office said it executed the search warrant in the 2100 block of Eagle Dr. NW. in Stewartville.
Grose was seen leaving the residence and was found with 56 individual baggies of marijuana in a sweatshirt pocket.
Inside, more than 4.5 pounds of marijuana were found along with a digital scale. Three loaded firearms were also found inside.