Loaded guns, more than 4.5 pounds of pot found during Olmsted Co. search warrant

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Into Wednesday...

.Temperatures will remain cold across much of Iowa for today.
Northern Iowa and portions of central Iowa will continue to see
wind chill values of 10 below zero, and 20 below zero further
north. Temperatures and wind chill values will drastically drop
again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Multiple wind chill
headlines remain in effect across the state of Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT FOR SOME AREAS AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR
OTHER AREAS...

...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NOW BUT WILL GO BACK INTO
EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the next Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM
this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Into Wednesday...

.Temperatures will remain cold across much of Iowa for today.
Northern Iowa and portions of central Iowa will continue to see
wind chill values of 10 below zero, and 20 below zero further
north. Temperatures and wind chill values will drastically drop
again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Multiple wind chill
headlines remain in effect across the state of Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT FOR SOME AREAS AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR
OTHER AREAS...

...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NOW BUT WILL GO BACK INTO
EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the next Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM
this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Loaded guns, more than 4.5 pounds of pot found during Olmsted Co. search warrant

  • Updated
  • 0
Reginald Grose

Reginald Grose

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock and announce narcotics search warrant Monday resulted in numerous felony charges.

Reginald Grose, 45, of Stewartville, is facing felony drug charges, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said it executed the search warrant in the 2100 block of Eagle Dr. NW. in Stewartville.

Grose was seen leaving the residence and was found with 56 individual baggies of marijuana in a sweatshirt pocket.

Inside, more than 4.5 pounds of marijuana were found along with a digital scale. Three loaded firearms were also found inside.

Recommended for you