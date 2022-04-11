Lime scooters, e-bikes return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tis' the season to scooter around the Med City.
With snow now melted off streets and sidewalks, Lime scooters are once again stationed across Rochester, spinning their wheels as warmer weather rolls in. This year, the company is rolling out some 300 scooters and 50 e-bikes, up from the 205 scooters and 18 e-bikes it made available throughout the city last season.
Lime is also introducing new features to give riders a safer experience while zipping through the Med City, with new, more robust scooters sitting on larger wheels becoming its standard model this summer. Enhanced sidewalk detection software will be on board each vehicle, letting users know they have to be in a bike lane or street.
While the return of Lime's electric fleet is drawing sweet reactions from those ready to take a ride, others still have concerns about how they interact with walkers and drivers.
"People aren't looking for them," one walker told KIMT while strolling through Silver Lake Park. "They're just not looking for them. They're looking for cars that are getting in their way, but they're not looking for a scooter, and they come up on your side, on your blind side. I just think it's a bad idea. I don't think that the two mix together with traffic.">
In addition to enhancing safety features, Lime is striving to make its fleet more eco-friendly by installing longer-lasting batteries, reducing the number of trips staff need to take in order to charge and re-deploy vehicles. As part of the company's new two-year agreement to operate in Rochester, Lime will pay the city a per-trip fee, along with an additional fee for riders that start or end their trips in Med City parks.