League of Women Voters holds candidate debate for Olmsted County Commissioner candidates

  Updated
Rochester's League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum with candidates from Olmsted County's Commissioner District 4 race. Candidates fielded questions on county priorities, how to solve long term care facility issues and more. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb has all the details from the event.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's League of Women Voters (LVW) hosted a debate between Olmsted County commissioner candidates for district four on Tuesday.

Kindra Ramaker is running against Brian Mueller for the seat.

District four covers southern and eastern parts of Olmsted County. 

Ramaker said she has worked with Mayo Clinic for more than 20 years and also has experience as a consultant in the for profit sector.

Mueller served as the Rochester Township Board supervisor for 18 years and has owned a small business for 30 years. 

Regarding a state bonding bill, Mueller said he would like to see infrastructure money, while Ramaker said she would like to see healthcare issues addressed. 

"Oh, definitely the Highway 14, County 44 access. I would have to say that is the main one I am looking for," Mueller said.

"I would hope for in the bonding bill something that would address the crisis in our care economy," Ramaker said.

Early voting is now open in Minnesota.

To find your polling location, click here

