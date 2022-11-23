Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl.
The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
A woman who claimed she was upstairs undressed dropped something from the upstairs window. Authorities found the contents and determined it was psilocybin mushrooms, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl (6.9 grams) and a digital scale.
Holly Docken, 38, of Rochester, was arrested for first-degree sales of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and other drug charges.
A second woman, Shawn Chilson, 46, of Rochester, could be facing felony drug charges as well.