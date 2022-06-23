Juvenile motorcycle rider killed in Rochester collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is dead after a car/motorcycle collision in northeast Rochester.
Police say it happened around 12:54 pm at the intersection of East Circle Drive NE and Northern Valley Place NE. The juvenile male motorcycle rider died at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt.
Police say the Forensic Mapping Unit is working to determine what happened and westbound traffic on East Circle Drive NE is being re-routed onto the service drive.
