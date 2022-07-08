'It's sickening': Rather than render aid, man takes video of person who was unconscious after crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An injury accident that left a man in critical condition may result in charges after a person who arrived on the scene opted to shoot video of the injured person for social media rather than render aid.
Police said it happened in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Ave. when a 37-year-old Rochester man on a scooter crashed and was knocked unconscious.
Authorities learned that the first person who found the man uploaded a video to Snapchat saying he “just smoked” the person and didn’t do anything to help.
“It’s sickening that their priority is to get a video of a very serious situation and upload it to social media,” Rochester police said Friday morning.