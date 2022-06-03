 Skip to main content
Investigation underway after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery investigation is underway after a suspect pulled a shotgun on a victim before assaulting him and stealing his vehicle.

Police said it happened Thursday night in the 500 block of 4th Ave. SE. when a 36-year-old Rochester man was sitting in his vehicle with a friend.

The victim claimed the suspect did not owe him money for a car he bought but did owe him for something else.

The suspect then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and punched him. The man and a woman then drove off in both vehicles.

Neither vehicle has been located.

