Inmate who died at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center died of natural causes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The death of a 60-year-old inmate at the Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center occurred due to natural causes.
The sheriff’s office said Russell James Simon, Jr., 60, died Jan. 16 while in custody.
“ Multiple ADC Deputies immediately began attempting lifesaving measures. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service (MCAS) arrived and performed lifesaving efforts on Mr. Simon. Unfortunately, Mr. Simon was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a press release stated.
The Minnesota BCA and Regional Medical Examiner determined the death was due to natural causes.