Incident with AR-15 threat prompted lockdown of Byron neighborhood

BYRON, Minn. - A man who had an AR-15 and threatened to shoot people prompted the lockdown of a Byron neighborhood over the weekend.
Deputies were called to the 100 block of 9th St. NW. at 9:19 p.m. on Saturday after it was reported that Andrew Gerhardt, 36, had an AR-15.
Deputies were able to evacuate the residence and Gerhardt turned himself in at 12:50 a.m. Authorities found a shotgun and an AR-15 while executing a search warrant.
He's facing charges of terroristic threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm.