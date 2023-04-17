 Skip to main content
Incident with AR-15 threat prompted lockdown of Byron neighborhood

  • Updated
Andrew Gerhardt

BYRON, Minn. - A man who had an AR-15 and threatened to shoot people prompted the lockdown of a Byron neighborhood over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of 9th St. NW. at 9:19 p.m. on Saturday after it was reported that Andrew Gerhardt, 36, had an AR-15.

Deputies were able to evacuate the residence and Gerhardt turned himself in at 12:50 a.m. Authorities found a shotgun and an AR-15 while executing a search warrant.

He's facing charges of terroristic threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm.