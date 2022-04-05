Iman found guilty in the murder of Garad Roble, whose body was found dumped in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ayub Iman was found guilty Tuesday in the murder of Gerad Roble. .
He was found guilty of second-degree murder aiding and abetting.
---
After a week of testimony, closing arguments were held Tuesday in the Ayub Iman murder trial and the case was given to the jury.
The defense argued that cell phone location data isn’t reliable, which is contrary to what the prosecution said, and the question about where Roble was killed was brought up.
No exact time of death has been listed, and court documents state Iman and another man killed Roble before dumping his body near Gamehaven Park off 45th St. SE.
The defense also said cigarette butts collected from the scene weren’t tested for DNA and they called into question the testimony of Aalyah Lamb, who took the stand earlier in the trial.
Roble’s body was found in the early-morning hours of March 5, 2019.
Previously, a mistrial was declared in the prosecution of Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32, of Rochester. A hung jury was announced late last year after jurors could not decide on a verdict. Abukar was facing one count of second-degree murder.
