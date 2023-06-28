How Zollman Zoo keeps animals safe during heat and air quality

BYRON, Minn.-Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo have been busy this year with programs and keeping animals safe in the heat.
Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten says, “The animals are fortunate because they're out here all the time. They're here 24 hours, they see the same weather all the time. It's gradual for them. I think they don't notice it as much. They never have a different air quality because they go inside, so they always have the air quality that's around them.”
She says that the animals are used to the environment changing. While you’re at the zoo take a look to see if any of the animals are napping or enjoying the weather.
Schrooten also says, “The biggest thing is that we try to make sure we incorporate extra water features or water spraying on our animals. On really hot days we make sure to hose down their back pens, the back pens are concrete so we leave the gates open so they can come in and get that respite of the cold concrete to lay on.”
The zoo is open every day from 10 to 4 except on New Year, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.