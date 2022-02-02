How to participate in Rochester's NAACP Black History Speaker Series

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Black History Month is under and the Rochester chapter of the NAACP is hoping to get the community involved in upcoming events.
You can join in the Black History Month Speaker Series every Saturday this month by joining via Facebook live.
A two-part series is kicking off the event. The first one will focus on racial covenants in housing.
Other topics will include redistricting, remembering freedom fighters and those lost to violence as well as celebrating black art excellence.
President of Rochester's NAACP chapter Wale Elegbede says it's important for us all to learn and reflect on the contributions of African Americans throughout history.
He explained, "We're often relegated to the footnotes of history so Black History Month is a time for us to reflect, for us to learn and to acknowledge all the greatness and work that African Americans have done just like other groups."
You can find a link to more information and find how to stream the events live by clicking here.