 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight...

.Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place
tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of
central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to
around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will
result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of
northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning
with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

How to participate in Rochester's NAACP Black History Speaker Series

  • Updated
  • 0
How to participate in Rochester's NAACP Black History Speaker Series

Black History Month Speaker Series

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Black History Month is under and the Rochester chapter of the NAACP is hoping to get the community involved in upcoming events.

You can join in the Black History Month Speaker Series every Saturday this month by joining via Facebook live. 

A two-part series is kicking off the event. The first one will focus on racial covenants in housing.

Other topics will include redistricting, remembering freedom fighters and those lost to violence as well as celebrating black art excellence.

President of Rochester's NAACP chapter Wale Elegbede says it's important for us all to learn and reflect on the contributions of African Americans throughout history.

He explained, "We're often relegated to the footnotes of history so Black History Month is a time for us to reflect, for us to learn and to acknowledge all the greatness and work that African Americans have done just like other groups."

You can find a link to more information and find how to stream the events live by clicking here.

Recommended for you