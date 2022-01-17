How is compliance now that Rochester's mask mandate is back?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The mask mandate is in full swing in The Med City.
The city is requiring people to wear them in all indoor public settings.
The mandate has been in effect since Sunday morning. Earlier people were wearing masks both indoors and outdoors. Majority of the people walking around were wearing N95's.
"I haven't been out and about too much, I guess, but it's probably effective. To me it's probably a good thing," says Ashley Draxler.
Other people, including Tonia Bruning, hope the mandate ends sooner than later.
"I don't know how long it's gonna go on but I hope it ends shortly," says Bruing.
As of now, the mandate is effective until February 7.