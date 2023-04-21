Highway 14 crash injures four people, one seriously

BYRON, Minn. – Four people are hurt, one severely, after a four-vehicle crash in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Mitilien Joseph, 51 of Miami, Florida, was driving east on Highway 14 when he collided with three other vehicles stopped at the 10th Avenue stop light.
Joseph suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Another driver, Terri Louise Sheliaufkin, 35 of Byron, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
A third driver, Pamela Jean Neville, 49 of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, and a passenger in her vehicle, Dallas Lynn Neville, 68 of Fond Du Lac, WI, also suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to St. Marys.
The fourth driver, Torin Michael Akey, 53 of Mankato, was not injured.
This accident happened just before 11 am Friday.