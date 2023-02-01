 Skip to main content
Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse closes its doors

  • Updated
  • 0

The Med City arts scene staple opened at the end of 2017.

The Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse announced it would be closing its doors for good. 

In the Facebook video the owner, Andy Smith, says "we feel incredibly privileged to be able to bring what we have in the last three and a half years. Thank you so much to all the patrons, employees, those who have volunteered--come and gotten coffee.."

Not only did then venue cater to filmmakers and lovers, but also offered a Hollywood film experience and served the community through open discussions and events.

Despite trying to keep the doors open, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the business to close.

Now that Gray Duck has completed it's run, it is now passing on the baton to a new business, Pop’s Art Theater.

Owners Nate and Maggie of Pop's Art also made an appearance in the 'goodbye' video and say, “Pop's Art Theater will maintain the spirit of Gray Duck Theater but bring color, an arcade, new concession offerings and new events into the space.”

