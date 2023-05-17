Grandstand at Olmsted County Fair fails inspection

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The grandstand at Graham Park which was originally built in 1938 did not pass a recent structural inspection.
Olmsted County said the structure is inspected every 10 years and was looked at on April 26.
“Over the years, the county has invested money to repair and maintain the grandstand,” said Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregory Wright. “However, age, exposure to weather, and the natural wear on materials have contributed to the deterioration of the 85-year-old structure."
The county is considering options for alternative seating for Olmsted County Fair events involving the grandstand if repairs are not feasible.